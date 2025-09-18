Classified AdsJointer for sale, $275. Jointer for sale, $275. September 18, 2025 6” jointer wired for 240V, but can be rewired for 110V. In good conditions and working very well. 613-762-8095 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale. One gas and one cordless lawnmower. September 18, 2025 For sale: Hunting clothes and accessories September 15, 2025 For sale: Colonial Style Bed (maple) September 14, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Anniversary Turkey Supper at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham September 18, 2025 For Sale. One gas and one cordless lawnmower. September 18, 2025 Jointer for sale, $275. September 18, 2025 Darene Brash — obituary September 17, 2025 Fresh Tomato, Basil and Prosciutto Pasta September 15, 2025 ADHS marks 150 years, October 11 September 16, 2025 From the Archives Almonte’s Mill Street Books makes Canada’s top ten list Provincial grant supports Land Trust’s conservation efforts ‘It’s a Walk in the Park’ Community Musical Fundraiser a Success! The Pakenham Fall Fair Rhubarb Crisp flavoured with orange zest & candied ginger Two airlifted to hospital Saturday after Wolf Grove crash Peter Nelson’s travels – Australia – does it ever rain in Alice? MVFN sponsorship to the 2022 Ontario Nature Youth Summit