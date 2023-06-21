Jos Crooy — obituary

Crooy, Josephus Gabriel

1963-2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Jos Crooy announces his sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 59 in Arnprior, Ontario. Jos grew up in Bladel, Netherlands and came to Canada as a young man. He was very proud of his Dutch and Indonesian ancestry.

Proud papa to Joshua and Andrew of Almonte, Ontario and Geoffrey of Edmonton, Alberta. He was predeceased by his parents Gustaaf and Johanna. Survived by his loving sister Catharine, brother-in-law Michel, and their children Kimberley (Derek), Mitchell and Caitlin.

He will also be greatly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, as well as his former spouses and dear friends Mia, mother of his children, Dinsdale and Martynn, and close friend and neighbour Derek Mosley.

Known as a hardworking and dedicated employee by his team at the Fairview Manor in Almonte, Jos will be fondly remembered by them and by the residents for whom he cared.

A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 in the Almonte Civitan Hall from 1 pm to 4 pm with memories to be shared at 1:30 pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com