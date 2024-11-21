Judy Ann Stote — obituary

Judy Ann Stote (nee Baker)

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Judy Stote of Appleton, after a brief illness, in her 81st year. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Andrea, her much-loved brother Chris Baker (Doriana Cabeceiras) and parents Reg and Mildred Baker (nee Fox). Survived by her cherished husband Wes Stote, beloved son Matthew (Johanna McCullagh), adored granddaughters Anarah and Sahai, and siblings Pat, Frank, Claudia, Wendy, Gloria and Adrian (Rob Cretien). Also survived by her Stote in-laws Dan (Kathy), Phil (Jean), Florence (Boris), Larry and Francis. She will be dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy was born and raised in Montreal and began her work life at the Royal Trust where she worked for 15 years. She moved to Carleton Place with Wes and Matthew in 1976 and was one of the founding members of The Granary natural food store in 1978. Judy worked as a bookkeeper at Lanark Community Programs for 10 years, a job she enjoyed very much.

Judy loved being a home maker and was a loving wife, mother, sister and auntie. She was a gentle, kind and generous person, who will be forever in our hearts. Fly free now Judy. We love you dearly.

Family and friends may visit at Barker Funeral Home, 19 MacArthur Ave, Carleton Place on Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 – 3:00.

For those who wish, a donation may be made in Judy’s name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.