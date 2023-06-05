Run for Women’s Health: Push Darrell Graham beyond his goal!

Darrell Graham has raised over $14,000 so far for the June 10, 2023 AGH run! He needs less than $1,000 to surpass his “goal” of $15K, but this man has no limits! He uses his business name, Darrell Thomas Textiles, to create a fundraising page for the Almonte General Hospital Run for Women’s Health. He’s determined to keep adding to this incredible support for women’s health equipment. I met him as he paced his route several weeks ago and he’s not setting any limits on how much he can raise if enough people get behind him. Darrell is very passionate about this fundraiser and is becoming a mentor for compassionate thinking in Almonte. He’s an important part of the caring fabric of our community and is pressing all the right buttons to make this run a huge success as he measures out every metre of his way to the finish line!

But let’s hear all about his mission from Darrell:

“I have owned my company for 23 years. And for that time, women are primarily my majority client. I am a feminist and love what women bring to the world. I also love my mom who was the greatest woman I have ever known. But most of all, I love making a change and helping people.”

“One of my goals has always been to give back to the community and do fundraisers like this and running a 5K is a small sacrifice for me to be able to make a difference. I have not run in a very long time but I am now going to take the plunge. I am lacing up my runners to tackle the 2023 Almonte General Hospital’s Run for Women’s Health.

All of the funds that I raise will support of our local Hospital in purchasing hospital equipment that provides necessary care within the Obstetrics Department and Women’s Health area. 100% of these funds will help the foundation fund urgently needed equipment in the birthing centre and in support of women’s health care.

Women play a pivotal role in the sustainable development of any country. Time and time again, women have proved themselves as leaders in all fields of life be it healthcare, education as well as cultural development as a whole. The majority of our clientele have always been women and it is my honour to try and give back to them.

Did you know that although the Ontario government funds the operation of hospitals, it does not provide funding for replacement or new clinical equipment? That means $0.00 given to our hospital other than fundraising events like this.

The moment we think about helping someone, we often take a step back, looking at our pockets. Nevertheless, as the saying goes, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” Would you help me in making a difference? If you would like to help, please use this link to our fundraising page:

https://aghfvmf.givecloud.co/fund…/darrell-thomas-textiles

Thanks sew much for your support!

Darrell Graham”

All the best on June 10th, Darrell, and thanks for your boundless enthusiasm and fundraising efforts to make our community a more caring place.

Please help Darrell prove that his capacity to support Women’s Health at the Almonte General Hospital is unlimited!