June Ainsworth — obituary

Ainsworth, June Calina (nee McNeal)

June 1, 1925 – September 24, 2024

In her hundredth year, with family at her side, June left peacefully in her sleep. Predeceased by parents Tessa and Harry McNeal, sons Gerry and Larry (Anne), husband George, and grandson Andrew. Survived by sister Stella (late Richard) Boyle BC, Predeceased by siblings Grace (late Owen), May (late Reg), George (late Leona), Stan (late Lois), Olive (late Charlie). Missed by son Terry (Louise), grandchildren Gerald, Colleen (Jamie), Sean (Kristin), Rose, and great grandchildren Dustin, Liam, Thalia, and Nathaniel. Also missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

June grew up on the family farm near Cooper’s Falls with brothers and sisters for playmates; and dogs, cats, horses and other animals too. Love of horses continued all her life. As a teen during WW II, she worked as a machinist and was promoted to inspector. Married before she was twenty, not only did she care for her own babies, but delighted to welcome nieces, nephews, and neighbour children to her care. Even way into her late nineties, her head swiveled to watch any children nearby, the younger the better.

Quilts, knitting multitudes of sweaters, mitts, hats, crocheting throws, making toys, and other crafts plus a huge garden and raspberry patch; her hands were often busy. Butter tarts, perfect pies, fudge and more often treated family and friends who stopped in for a visit or to play euchre, yahtzee, rummikub, dominoes, crokinole and more. On her own, there were jigsaw puzzles, word jumble and word search, horse shows and hockey.

June’s family is grateful for the help of the Alzheimer’s Society and the staff at Country Haven over the last few years.

Wednesday October 2; visitation from noon to 1PM, funeral mass at 1PM at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Brechin, Ontario. Interment to follow at St Andrew’s Cemetery. Reception following in the Brechin Legion.

Donations to your local Alzheimer’s Society are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com