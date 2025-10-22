Kathryn McAuley — obituary

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Kathryn Ruth McAuley

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathryn Ruth McAuley on October 9, 2025, at the age of 66.

Kathy lived a life full of love, generosity and the voice to stand up for what’s right. Whether it was tending to her garden, telling stories around the kitchen table or turning garbage into treasure, she made every moment count. If you knew Kathy, you knew she was a workhorse and took pride in her day to day life at home, she found joy in the simple things like Thursday outings at The Hub, birds and heirloom tomato plants. She turned the ordinary into extraordinary and her knack for doing so will never be forgotten.

Kathy leaves behind Bruce, her son Joshua (Pam), her daughter Victoria (Forrest), her beloved grandchildren Marc-Antoine, Dylan, Emily, Christopher, Jackson and Lewis. Cherished sibling to Nancy (William), Anne (late Ron), Beverley (Brent), late Jack (Heather), Grace (David) and Wayne (Geraldine).

For those wishing, donations in her name can be made to The Hub Almonte or the SPCA Montérégie.

