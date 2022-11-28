Kintail Country Christmas, December 10

The historic and picturesque museum located at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area needs a new roof. Staff began to notice leaks this summer, and a company was hired to make repairs in the fall. Numerous leaks were found and sealed, however, replacement of the entire roof is recommended given the condition of the cedar shakes. The current roof was replaced in the early 2000s with financial support from visitors and area residents, and Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority is exploring roofing options that maintain the heritage look and feel of the building while providing a more durable and long-lasting solution.

The Mill of Kintail Museum houses the art and artifacts of R. Tait McKenzie and James Naismith, both former Lanark County residents of the early 20th century who came to fame for their commitment to medicine, physical education and the arts. As many know, Naismith is credited with inventing the sport of basketball and McKenzie is known for his sculptures that can be found in galleries worldwide. The former grist mill and surrounding property were a favourite summer retreat of Tait McKenzie and are where the two physicians would visit and enjoy the sounds of the Indian River, which continues to bring joy to those visiting the conservation area today. The Mississippi Valley Conservation Foundation is currently fundraising for replacement of the roof. Donations can be made by visiting: https://mvc.on.ca/donate-now/