Lanark County Food Bank calls on all Christmas Stocking Stuffers



It’s that time of year! The Lanark County Food Bank –The Hunger Stop is already preparing to put a little Christmas cheer in client’s homes with its 16th annual Sandy Claus Stocking Drive.

The Sandy Claus Stocking Drive began with Sandy Schappert 16 years ago, an idea sparked when her late husband Hank remarked while volunteering at the Food Bank that recipients often said, “this is the only gift I get to open Christmas morning.”

“Collecting stockings begins right after Thanksgiving because with clients only coming in once a month for a full order we have to start distributing in mid-November to be sure everyone has a happy Christmas morning,” said Tammy Parent, LCFB Manager.

Stocking fillers can be – Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body wash, Multi-blade razors, Nail file, Nail clippers, Shaving cream, After-shave lotion, Moisturizing lotion, Loofa, Hairbrush, Comb, Dental floss, Deodorant, soaps of all kinds, and, of course sweet are always popular.

If you’d like to donate a stocking full of toiletries and goodies, please mark them His or Hers or Either and drop them off at the Food Bank Donations and Deliveries door Monday and Wednesday between 9:30 a.m.—noon, Thursday between 4—6 p.m. and Sunday between 1 — 3 p.m. at 84 Mill Street in Carleton Place or contact Lynn at lynnyounghusband@gmail.com.

Your generosity will put a smile in someone’s heart