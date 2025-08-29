Lanark County Food Bank holds fundraiser, seeks new home

A Cinderella Story

The Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop is in need of a Fairy Godmother.

She’s facing an *urgent* need to find her “Forever Home” as her current location is not hers, long-term.

She provides five days of food every month for 1,900 of our neighbours – 38% of them children. Demand has more than doubled since COVID-19. With no government funding, The Hunger Stop relies entirely on community support. Andrew Jahn & Landon Bedor, two promising young talents in music today, are leading the fundraising charge through a benefit concert at the Almonte Old Town Hall at 6:00 PM, on Saturday, September 27th! https://andrewjahn.ticketsplease.ca/product/something-for-everyone/

The Hunger Stop gives so much, to so many, and asks for so little in return. Are there any Fairy Godmothers, Bold Knights, or Helpful Little Friends who would like to pay it forward?

https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-concert-for-the-lanark-county-food-bankhunger-stop

With deepest gratitude,

Sarah More for Andrew Jahn