Local interest book launch, Dec. 9, Almonte branch.

Celebrate local in Mississippi Mills’ Bicentennial year!

Lanark County Genealogical Society is launching two new books, December 9 at Almonte branch library. Drop in from 1:30pm – 4pm. Copies of both Vol. 3 & Vol. 4 will be for sale at the event. A short presentation is set for 2pm. The Society plans light refreshments too. More info here: https://lanarkgenealogy.com/