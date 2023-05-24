Thursday, May 25, 2023
Lee Brennae — obituary

Brennae, Shirley “Lee”

Passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on May 21, 2023 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Lee

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 78.

Cherished by her husband Paul for over 49 years.  Survived by her son Michael (Shella) and proud grandmother to Eoin and Mikella,  Pre-deceased by her sister Ann Charbonneau.  Best friend to the late Judy Beardsley.  Her dog Tobi will always miss his mom.  A special thank-you to Dr. Milko and Lee’s nurses Tiffany and Lauren for their care and support.  In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lee may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 10am to 11am.  Chapel Service to follow visitation.  Inurnment Auld Kirk Cemetery.  Reception in the Gamble Funeral Home Suites.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

