Froehlich, Leni

(March 25, 1923 – November 10, 2021)

Leni Froehlich (nee Mühlemann) passed away at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte at the age of 98. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hans (2013). Loving mother of Peter and Debbi (Mike O’Malley) and mother-in-law to the late Jim Mackie (2003).

In keeping with Leni’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service.

Thank you to all the staff at Orchard View for their compassionate care and kindness, and for ensuring Leni’s comfort in her final days. Also, a heartfelt thank you to a close friend, Barbara Taylor, for her friendship, love and support of Leni over the years.

Those wishing to donate in memory of Leni may consider the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or a charity of your choice.

