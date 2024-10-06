Les Huskins — obituary

Huskins, Leslie “Les” David

(Retired Federal Public Servant at Supply & Services Canada, & Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family On October 3, 2024 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Les

Born in Liverpool, Nova Scotia, and currently of Almonte, ON.

at the age of 77.

Beloved husband for over 53 years to Bonnie (nee Bain). Respected by his two sons Brad (Nicole) and Kent (Brianne). Proud Grampie/“Bumpy” to Rebekah, Kathryn, Roehn and Lochlan.

Donations in memory of Les may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

A special thanks to Dr. Milko and the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Celebration of Les’s Life will be held in the chapel on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 11am. Reception to follow in the Gamble Suites. Interment will follow the reception in the Auld Kirk Cemetery at 2pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com