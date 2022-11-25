Light Up the Night, December 2

Mississippi Mills is ready to welcome hundreds of residents and visitors to downtown Almonte and Pakenham next week to experience holiday magic with the return of Light Up The Night and some special appearances by Santa Claus himself.

The 30th anniversary of Light Up The Night kicks off at 7:00 pm on Friday, December 2nd. Wayne Rostad is this year’s host, with guests Gail Gavan, Johnny Spinks, The Bowes Brothers, Brea Lawrenson and the Twinkle Fairies to name a few. There will be a vendor area featuring seasonal treats and snacks starting at 6:00 PM; the night will end with a bang in true Light Up The Night fashion with a spectacular fireworks show. It’s all taking place on Mill Street in Almonte, where construction will be wrapped up just in time.

“We’re really pleased that Cavanagh has worked diligently to complete the work in time for Light Up The Night which for many signals the start of the holidays,” said Municipality of Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry. “The timing couldn’t be any better as our downtown businesses are gearing up for the busiest shopping season of the year. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as this work has continued over the past several months.”

There’s a pair of parades taking place over the weekend, starting with Pakenham’s Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, December 3rd. Festivities get underway at 1:00 PM and this year’s theme is Christmas Movies. The Pakenham & District Civitan Club will be collecting donations for The Hunger Stop – Lanark County Food Bank enroute. Floats will assemble at the Stewart Community Centre on MacFarlane Street and make their way through the downtown core – twice! The Pakenham & District Civitan Club will also be providing hot chocolate and hot dogs!

Sunday, December 4th is the Almonte Christmas Night Parade, beginning at the John Levi Community Centre on Bridge Street and making its way to Mill Street. The theme is also Christmas Movies and starts at 5:00 pm. The Almonte Scouts will be accepting donations and non-perishable food items for The Hunger Stop. Hot chocolate and hot dogs will be provided by the Almonte Lions Club.

There is no pre-registration or charge to enter floats in either the Pakenham or Almonte parades; anyone interested in entering a float should arrive an hour prior to the start to sign in. Free public skating will also follow the parades at the Stewart Community Centre and John Levi Community Centre respectively. For more information, contact the Recreation & Culture Department at 613-256-2064 ext. 603.