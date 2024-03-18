Linda Burnette — obituary

Linda Gail Burnette (Chartrand, nee Brown)

It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Linda Burnette (Chartrand). Linda is predeceased by her parents Joyce (Woods) and Kenneth Brown, brother David, niece Shauna and first love, Jean-Jacques (Jake) Chartrand. She will be greatly missed by her loving son, Joseph (Jessica) and beloved grandchildren Wesley, Sophie and Jakob. Linda will be fondly remembered by her siblings Melanie, Meredith, Richard (Joanne) and youngest sister and best friend Janie (Randy) along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. As per Linda’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. There will be a private celebration of life following the interment at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. K0A 1A0)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com