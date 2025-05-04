Monday, May 5, 2025
ObituariesLinda Jane Tait -- obituary

Linda Jane Tait — obituary

TAIT, Linda Jane

(nee Mathie)

Linda Jane Tait, 74, passed away peacefully at Almonte Country Haven on Friday morning, May 2, 2025.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Fred, as well as her parents Harold and Flora (nee Malloy) Mathie.

Linda is survived by her siblings Judith Grosskleg (late Karl), Margaret McClymont (Bob), Nancy Gibbons (Dave), Jim Mathie (Ellen) and Michael Mathie (Rob) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Linda’s family is indebted to the staff at the Almonte Country Haven for the excellent care provided over the past two and a half years.

Her care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home, Arnprior.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Almonte.

If you would like to leave a donation in Linda’s memory, please consider Home Hospice North Lanark or the Alzheimer’s Society.

