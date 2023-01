The Mississippi Mills Recreation and Culture line dancing winter session starts this Thursday, January 5. All dances are at a beginner to easy intermediate level.

The session is for ten weeks (Jan. 5 – Mar. 9) at a cost of $10 per class or $85 for the session if paid in advance. Classes are held on Thursday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the John Levi Community Center Registration is from 1:00 – 1:25 p.m.

Put On Your Dancin’ Shoes, Happy Dancing