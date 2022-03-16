Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Local artist is auctioning works to support Ukraine

I’m Blair T. Paul and I’ve started a Ukraine Fundraiser using my art for the purpose of providing money to the Red Cross. This is how it works:

1) Go to my website www.blairpaul.com and see the Ukraine Fundraiser heading at the top of the home page. Click on it to see the paintings available for you to buy.

2) The price shown is the full gallery price but you will only pay 50% of that price as a direct donation to the Red Cross … no money will go to me.

3) Email me at blairpaul1479@gmail.com to let me know which painting(s) you would like, and forward me a copy of your Red Cross receipt.

4) Arrange with me to pick up your painting. Ukraine is fighting for all of us against an evil dictator and they need ALL OF US to help NOW!

Thanks very much for your caring support!

http://www.blairpaul.com/

