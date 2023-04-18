Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

The Ten Collective Show weekend is finally here! April 22-23, 2023

We have spent the last year creating...

Looking to make a real difference in our community? We have an opportunity for you!

Community Living Association Lanark (CLA) and Carebridge...

EARTHfest, April 22 in Carleton Place

The Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee (CPEAC) is presenting...
LivingLooking to make a real difference in our community? We have an opportunity for you!

Looking to make a real difference in our community? We have an opportunity for you!

Community Living Association Lanark (CLA) and Carebridge Community Support (CCS) are working together to find ways to improve services and enhance each person’s overall experience.  The goal is to create a stronger voice for the people we serve.

Recruitment is now underway to join our Alliance Board, which provides governance oversight for both Community Living Association Lanark and Carebridge Community Support. The Board is responsible for key areas such as strategic planning, quality, CEO oversight and financial stewardship. It fosters diversity and broad community representation, including lived and living experiences.

“Committed Board volunteer members bring a variety of skills to the table.  More importantly, they bring a passion for improving care in our region,” explains Board Chair Jean Knowles. “If you want to engage with the community and have time to volunteer, we’d love to chat.”

For more details about the Board of Directors, please visit www.carebridge.ca or www.clalanark.com.
To apply, send your resume to knault@carebridge.ca before May 5th.

Community Living Association (Lanark County) is a charity supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities to enable and assist them to live a quality life in their community with dignity and respect.  

Carebridge Community Support connects and is a catalyst for fostering stronger, caring, person-centred communities across Lanark County by working together to meet the needs of seniors, adults with developmental disabilities and those who need affordable housing. 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone