Lori Martin — obituary

Martin, Lori

Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023 in Almonte with family by her side.

Lori

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 62nd year.

Loved and devoted wife to Charles. Dearly missed by her 3 children Daniel, Christopher and Ashley. Proud “Grandma” of Rhys, and Nova. Predeceased by her mother Margaret and survived by her father Larry and brother Jeff. Remembered by her aunts, uncles, relatives, extended family and friends. Will be dearly missed by her dog Roscoe. Donations in memory of Lori may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society or the Almonte Civitan Club. A special thank-you to all the healthcare professionals for their compassionate care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Monday, June 12, 2023 from 2 to 4pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com