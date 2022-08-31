‘Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River’, September 14

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. for their next Digital Speaker Series! They will be hosting local historian, Brian Tackaberry and his presentation “Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River.”

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ ZtTbQziMnvksVjrt9), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year!

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/shop/make-a-donation/5

