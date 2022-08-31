Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Community champions recognized at special ceremony

Community pride shone brightly at the Municipality’s...

‘Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River’, September 14

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online...

NEEDED: Some grey grout

WANTED. A cup and a half of...
The Billboard'Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River', September 14

‘Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River’, September 14

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. for their next Digital Speaker Series! They will be hosting local historian, Brian Tackaberry and his presentation “Loyalist Settlements along the Rideau River.”

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ZtTbQziMnvksVjrt9), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here ->

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organisation in operation since 1965! The organisation is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone