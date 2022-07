This front yard garden at 46 Malcolm St. Almonte has been evolving for the past couple of years from mostly grass to many flower beds filled with roses, perennials and this week loads of stunning brightly coloured lilies. In progress is a Japanese stone garden on the left of the driveway and the dozens of canna lilies planted en masse promises a mid-summer show. Stone pathways discourage weeds and a rain barrel utilizes rain water. A very creative effort.