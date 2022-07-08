Lyle Reid — obituary

REID, Lyle Lawson

Peacefully at home on Friday, July 8, 2022

Lyle

of Cedar Hill, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband to the late Dorothy. Loved and respected father of Allan (Mary), and Sharon (Steve Currie). Proud “Grandpa” of Kristen, Noah, Analiesa and Cole. Survived by his sister Lois Lowe (the late Gordon). Predeceased by his brother Lloyd (the late Dorothy). Donations in memory of Lyle may be made to the Zion United Church (Cedar Hill, ON.). A special thank-you to the staff in the Emergency Department of the Almonte General Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Health Care for their compassionate care.

Family and friends may visit the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313)

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 10am to 11am. Chapel Service to follow at 11am. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery. Reception Cedar Hill School House (Cedar Hill, ON.). Rev. Debbie Roi officiating.

