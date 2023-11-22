Mac McPherson — obituary

McPherson, Robert Grant (Mac)

Peacefully on November 15, 2023, in his 81st year, at Almonte General Hospital with family at his side. Proud and loving father of Hamish (Marissa). Survived and deeply missed by his brother, Ian; much beloved by his cousins; fondly remembered by his friend, Ursula (Ralf).

Ever one to walk a different path, as a Probation Officer in Ottawa, Mac advocated for alternatives to incarceration for at-risk youth, supporting the adventure therapy program Project D.A.R.E. near South River, Ontario. There, Mac shared his passion for canoes, and his habit of standing up to ‘read the rips’. Caring deeply about preserving the heritage and architecture of Lanark County, Mac served on the Almonte-Ramsay L.A.C.A.C. (Local Architecture Conservation Advisory Committee).

Mac’s greatest joy was being father of Hamish, relishing early mornings with a Timies’ coffee at a cold hockey rink, gleefully throwing his hat onto the ice, and proudly cheering on the sidelines of soccer matches.

In keeping with Mac’s wishes, cremation will occur with a family Celebration of Life to follow.

With each Skirl ‘o the Pipes, our hearts will ache!

The family wish to extend their profound thanks to Dr. Ray for the care and friendship given to Mac, the staff of Almonte General Hospital, and to all who work and volunteer at Orchard View on the Mississippi, Almonte, for their excellent care and compassion given to Mac while he was resident. Over the years, it has taken a village and town to support Mac: the family is grateful for the friends and residents of Appleton and Almonte for their kindness.

For those who choose to honour Mac with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital or Movember Canada.

