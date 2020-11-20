Want to take action to stop the climate crisis but don’t know where to start? Does it feel like the change needed is so monumental, that your reusable straw isn’t cutting it? Well, we have good news, municipalities have influence over 50% of greenhouse gas emissions, and Climate Network Lanark is working with the municipality and community groups to create the changes required for a livable future.

Climate Network Lanark, with training support from the David Suzuki Foundation’s Future Ground Network, will be starting a local Youth Climate Justice group for 13-19 year olds. We will meet monthly to turn ideas into actionable solutions, gain valuable knowledge and resources on Climate Change, and network with like-minded young people and established professionals. Participants will also earn volunteer hours, and 30+ hours of active participation results in a Community Climate Stewardship Certificate.

Maybe you already participate in a great waste reduction program at your high school and want to share your model with others? Maybe you dream of a low emission way to get around Lanark, but are not sure what that would look like? Maybe you really want to create large scale activist performance events to heighten awareness? The Youth Action Team wants to hear about it, and will support new and existing youth initiatives that contribute to Climate Network Lanark’s vision of an engaged community, committed to building a low-carbon and resilient place to live, work and play and where the natural ecosystems on which all life depends are valued and conserved.

The first meeting will be on Thursday December 3rd at 3pm on Zoom, where we will brainstorm audacious ideas for environmental change, champion local solutions from your school or community and take the first step towards turning those ideas into action. To register, ask questions, or if you need access to a computer for the meeting, send us an email at lanarkclimate@gmail.com or give us a call at 613-698-9343

The mission of the Climate Network Lanark is to connect, coordinate, facilitate, initiate and support collaborative efforts and actions by and for the community to address the impacts of climate change through both mitigation and adaptation. If you are older than 19 and still want to be involved, we have a group for you too – feel free to drop us a line and we will work together to develop a niche that suits your interests and gifts.