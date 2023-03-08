Sheet-Pan Sausages with Caramelized Shallots and Apples

by Susan Hanna

In this sheet-pan recipe from NYT Cooking, sausages are roasted with shallots and apples until caramelized and then tossed with a little apple cider vinegar for added flavour. A great weeknight supper with only one pan to wash!

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Free From hot Italian sausages and President's Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard, which is additive free.

Ingredients:

6 shallots, trimmed on both ends and peeled (about 6 ounces/170 g)

2 crisp apples (preferably one tart, like Granny Smith, and one sweet, like Fuji)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, plus more as needed

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pound (454 g) sweet or hot Italian sausages

3 fresh rosemary sprigs

1 teaspoon (5 ml) whole-grain mustard

1 to 2 teaspoons (5-10 ml) apple cider vinegar, to taste

Chopped fresh parsley, for serving (optional)

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). Cut the shallots lengthwise into ½-inch- (1.25-cm-) thick wedges. Core the apples and cut into ½-inch- (1.25-cm-) thick wedges. Place the shallots and apples on a sheet pan, drizzle with the 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Roast the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes, until the shallots are just starting to brown at the edges. Meanwhile, place the sausages on a plate. Using a fork, prick a few holes in each sausage. Drizzle the sausages with olive oil and toss to coat. Add the rosemary and mustard to the pan with the apples and shallots, and toss, spreading everything out into one even layer. Arrange the sausages on the pan, evenly distributed, and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping the sausages and tossing the apples and shallots with the juices released from the sausages halfway through, until the sausages are browned and cooked to 160 degrees F (71 C) and the shallots are tender and caramelized. Transfer the sausages to a serving platter and discard the rosemary sprigs. Pour the vinegar over the apples and shallots, and toss well, scraping up any browned bits from the pan. Transfer to the serving platter with the sausages, sprinkle with parsley, if using, and serve immediately.

From NYT Cooking