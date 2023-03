The Lost Mummy Escape Room

Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch

March 12 & March 18, for ages 10+

Registration required: https://form.jotform.com/230184319807255

Get ready to unearth Egypt’s ancient secrets as your group investigates the mystery of the Lost Mummy! Codes to break, tombs to escape… it’s an escape room classic designed to thrill! This is a family activity, children need to be accompanied by adults.