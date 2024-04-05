Margaret Janssen — obituary

Janssen, Margaret Kathleen

(July 19, 1941 -March 28, 2024)

Margaret passed away in Carleton Place.

Margaret is survived by her son Barry (Lisa), sisters Joan, Gayle, Denise and sister-in-law Tjery. Predeceased by her husband Peter William (Bill) Janssen, her son Steven (Cheryl) and brother Barry (Karen).

Margaret was born in Montreal and as a child moved to Ottawa. During high school Margaret met the love of her life, Bill. Margaret and Bill started life in Stittsville and later moved to a small farm on Old Almonte Road to raise their sons Steven and Barry. Family and friends fondly remember their vegetable and flower gardens. Margaret loved to cook: preserves, jams all in great quantities. Margaret worked in accounting for both Loblaws and Nordion. After retirement, Margaret started her own small business making baby quilts and accessories. While living in Almonte, she was a very active member in the community, attending community dinners, card games and bingo, and will be remembered for running a weekly Euchre night. Margaret had a passion for travel and history and often grabbed Tjery to take off on an adventure.

We would like to thank her lifelong friend Carmie for her steadfast lasting support and regular visits, as well as the loving staff at Stoneridge Manor.

Friends may call at the Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte Street, Almonte for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 3 PM. Bring a photo and a story to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute, an organization that gave Margaret much help and about which she felt strongly.

