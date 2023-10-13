Saturday, October 14, 2023
Plenty Canada CampUs open house, October 21

Plenty Canada would like to invite you to our Open House on Saturday, October 21st, in honour of the grand opening of the “Plenty Canada CampUs.” Following two years of work we are extremely proud to announce the completion of the renovations of the two buildings located at our rural site in Lanark, Ontario, and which serve as physical embodiments of our organization’s longstanding commitment to sustainable values. Please consider attending for a tour of the buildings and a series of amazing presentations and discussions about sustainable energy, green building practices, and Plenty Canada projects!

The quick paced program begins at 9:00am and runs through 4:00pm, with a light lunch and refreshments provided. We hope to see many of our partners, colleagues, funders, and friends in attendance!

Please RSVP using this link so we can prepare for your arrival: https://bit.ly/46gGHbR

We hope to see you soon!

-The Plenty Canada Team

