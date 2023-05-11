Thursday, May 11, 2023
Margaret Smithson — obituary

Smithson, Margaret Joanne

(Sunrise June 26, 1955 to Sunset May 7, 2023)

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with her family by her side.

Margaret (nee Illingworth)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 67.

Beloved wife and best friend to Bob for over 48 years.  Devoted mother to Brad (Marielle), Breanne and Jaclyn (Brian).  Very proud “Gramma” to Charleigh, Carson and Raelyn.  Dear daughter to the late Aquin and Jim Illingworth also sister to the late Michael.  Will be greatly missed by her siblings Mary (Doug), Dianne  (Sue), Danny (Tammy), Donnie, Janet (Brian), Carrie (John), extended family and friends.  Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to a charity of your choice.  A special thanks to the doctors and nurses from the ICU of the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.  Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11am.  Reception to follow in the Almonte Legion -Branch 240.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

