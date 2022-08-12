Marilyn Anderson — obituary

Anderson, Mary Marilyn Grace

Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital

Thursday, July 28, 2022 with family by her side.

Marilyn was born on June 26, 1932 in Chapeau, Quebec. She was a resident of Mississippi Mills for 40 years, 15 of which were in Almonte. Beloved wife of the late Donald Morris Anderson. Devoted mother of Denise (Paul), Jacqueline and predeceased by Mark Andrew. Cherished Nana to Olivia and Annabel. Survived by brothers Byron (Stephanie) and Basil (Heather) and sister Maureen (the late Arnold). Predeceased by parents Hugh and Lilian Grace. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Orchard View by the Mississippi and Almonte General Hospital for their excellent care.

Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St, Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313)

on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on September 10 at Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St, Almonte). A reception will follow the mass at Millfall (1 Rosamond St. East, Almonte).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com