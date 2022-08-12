Friday, August 12, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR SALE: Honda Lawnmower

22” 4 blade model HRS216PDC  5 1/2...

Marilyn Anderson — obituary

Anderson, Mary Marilyn Grace Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital Thursday,...

Commercial office space available in downtown Almonte, $750

This charming, main-floor commercial office space is...
ObituariesMarilyn Anderson -- obituary

Marilyn Anderson — obituary

Anderson, Mary Marilyn Grace

Peacefully at Almonte General Hospital

Thursday, July 28, 2022 with family by her side.

Marilyn was born on June 26, 1932 in Chapeau, Quebec. She was a resident of Mississippi Mills for 40 years, 15 of which were in Almonte.  Beloved wife of the late Donald Morris Anderson. Devoted mother of Denise (Paul), Jacqueline and predeceased by Mark Andrew.  Cherished Nana to Olivia and Annabel.  Survived by brothers Byron (Stephanie) and Basil (Heather) and sister Maureen (the late Arnold).  Predeceased by parents Hugh and Lilian Grace. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Orchard View by the Mississippi and Almonte General Hospital for their excellent care.

Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St, Almonte, ON (613) 256-3313)
on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 8pm.  A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on September 10 at Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St, Almonte).  A reception will follow the mass at Millfall (1 Rosamond St. East, Almonte).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone