Marion Cavanagh — obituary

Cavanagh (nee McGill), Marion Kathleen

It is with saddened hearts that Marion’s family announces her passing on Tuesday, August 12th at The Ottawa General Hospital at the age of 99 years.

Marion is predeceased by her husband Murray, her sister Jean McGill and her parents John and Margaret McGill (nee Arthur). Marion is survived by her children; Barbara Cavanagh, Stewart Cavanagh, and Norah Yuill (Brian) and her beloved grandson Michael Yuill.

Marion was born on May 31st, 1926 and grew up on a farm in Pakenham township. She went to public school at Bennies Corners, a two mile walk from her home and then attended high school in Almonte. Upon graduating at the age of 18, Marion tried her hand at teaching. Due to the shortage of teachers during World War II, there were untrained positions available. Marion found she enjoyed teaching and enrolled in teacher training in Ottawa. Her early years were spent teaching in local one room school houses. In 1951 Marion was married to Murray Cavanagh and stayed at home for 10 years to raise a family of three. She then returned to teaching in the Almonte Public School system for 24 years up to her retirement in 1985. During her retirement Marion often encountered former students who let her know how much they had enjoyed having her as a teacher. In her retirement Marion was actively involved in local organizations including the Pakenham United Church, Almonte Fair Board and Lanark Genealogy society. Family was important to Marion and she looked forward to family time whether it was for gatherings or going on short trips and she always enjoyed outings with her group of close friends.

Marion will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family, her compassion for teaching and her dedicated membership to a number of local community services.

We would like to thank the Doctors and staff at The Ottawa General Hospital for their care. Thank you also to the nurses and staff at the Carleton Place Terrace for their support during the 6 months that Marion was there.

A private family service will be held at the Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte, Ontario.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel,

127 Church Street, Almonte, 613-256-3313

For those interested in making a donation in memory of Marion, please consider Pakenham St. Andrew’s United Church or Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation.

Condolences & tribute: www.crgamble.com