Martin Phillips — obituary

Phillips, Martin David

On March 29, 2024, Martin Phillips of Lanark, Ontario passed away at the age of 54 at the Queensway Carleton Hospital with family by his side.

Beloved son to Roy and the late Janet Phillips. Survived by his brothers Robin (Claire) and Kevin (Wendy) as well as nieces Katrina, Jena and Karen. He will be dearly missed by his family and many close friends, especially the Way family, as well as his dog Rosie.

Martin enjoyed spending time with his Dad on various outings, watching hockey together, and sharing Sunday meals with family. Perth Keenagers was a highlight each week. He was a natural in clock and watch repair and enjoyed searching for treasures at auctions and antique shops with his friend John. Health challenges prevented Martin from doing many things he loved.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. K0A 1A0)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com