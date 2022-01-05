Maloney, Mary Frances

Born January 15, 1920

Died January 4, 2022

Passed peacefully with Michael and Millie by her side and Peggy Maloney Face Timing.

Mary was an extraordinarily kind, caring, empathetic and compassionate lady who was so cherished and loved by all. She had a wonderful full life, dying 11 days before her 102nd birthday. She will be cherished and missed by so many. She will be remembered dearly by her many relatives and countless friends.

A mass will be celebrated this Monday January 10, 2022 at 12 noon in Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. (Please arrive at 11:30 am for contact tracing.) Because of covid restrictions, her actual funeral will be held at a later date this summer in Montreal, followed by an interment in the field of honour with her husband Gerard.

Special thanks to her main wonderful caregiver Nancy. Also special thanks to her PSW’s Bonnie, Linda, Samantha and her R.N Tabatha as well as Dr. Rossi.

Mary May God hold you in the palm of his hands.

