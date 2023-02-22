Wine and Bacon-Steamed Mussels

by Susan Hanna

Mussels are inexpensive and quick to prepare, so they are perfect for a weeknight supper. In this recipe from Canadian Living, diced bacon is cooked and set aside while onion and garlic is cooked in the bacon drippings. Wine and bay leaves are added for a brief simmer and tomato paste is added. Once the liquid comes to a boil, add the mussels, cover the pot and steam until the mussels open, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the mussels with the bacon and chopped parsley and serve with crusty bread. Cook’s note: If possible, use PEI mussels. They are plump and delicious at this time of year.

Serves 8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites. I use Free From brand. No Name tomato paste is additive-free. I use white wine from Frogpond Farm that has a sulfite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 lb (2 kg) mussels

8 slices bacon, diced

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 ½ cups (625 ml) dry white wine

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp (30 ml) tomato paste

¼ tsp (1.25 ml) pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation:

Scrub mussels; remove any beards. Discard any mussels that do not close when tapped. Set aside. In Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer to paper towel–lined plate. Drain all but 1 tbsp (15 mml) fat from pan; cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine and bay leaves; simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and pepper; return to boil. Add mussels; cover with tight-fitting lid and steam until mussels open, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; discard bay leaves and any mussels that do not open. Sprinkle with bacon and parsley.

From Canadian Living