Saturday, August 17, 2024
Meet & Greet on the Mississippi with federal Liberal candidate Michelle Foxton

Join Team Foxton at the beautiful Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in Almonte and get to know your Federal Liberal Candidate for Lanark–Frontenac Michelle Foxton.

When: Monday, August 26, 2024 from 6-8pm

Where: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, 3 Rosamond Street E., Almonte

The event is free to attend. Campaign donations are welcome.

If you are planning to attend, please RSVP by email to events@michellefoxton.ca and include your name and contact information and the details for any additional attendees. This will help us plan for refreshments, etc.

We are looking forward to meeting you!

