Middleville Museum tea and old phones presentation, May 19

The Middleville and District Museum will ring in the 2024 season with an opening day tea on Sunday, May 19th.

Tea, coffee and sweet treats served from noon – 4 pm.

A feature on the local Hopetown Telephone Company (1908-1969) will include demonstrations (1 & 2 pm) by Tim Simpson, Arnold Johnston and Murray McLellan of how a telephone switchboard connected people to one another in their community. Visitors can join in the fun by interacting with old telephones.

Come and answer the call! middlevillemuseum.org.