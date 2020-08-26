The Mill Run neighbourhood is rapidly changing and a proposed change to the Plaza where the Rexall Drug Store is causing concern for the residents.

A Council meeting was held today regarding a zoning by-law change to allow for the construction of two apartment buildings that would house 124 units in behind a newly constructed plaza at 430 Ottawa Street, Almonte. Council will not issue a decision on any of the matters heard on August 25th as the purpose of the public meeting is to receive and consider public feedback on the files. The zoning by-law change would allow for the demolition of the current plaza and open the door to two 4 storey buildings containing 124 apartment units. The density and height are a concern for the residents of Mill Run and the impact on water resources, traffic congestion, strain on Health Care services, lighting illumination for the site and potential negative impact on property values in the direct area.

There are currently four 3 storey apartment buildings constructed or under construction on Honeyborne Street that contain about 24 units each. Also, there is ongoing construction of residential properties in different areas of Almonte.

We have been under water restrictions since July 24, 2020 and adding this many new units could have an additional strain on our water resources. My husband and I have been trying to find a local Doctor since we moved to Almonte in July of 2018. Many residents of Almonte have not been able to obtain the services of a Family Doctor and this situation will only get worse. The traffic in our area is already terrible with the lineup from Tim Hortons backing up to Ottawa Street, vehicles using Honeyborne Street instead of Ottawa Street, people doing u-turns at Sadler and Honeyborne to go back to Ottawa Street and drivers speeding around the intersection many without signalling the turn.

A Council decision respecting the applications is anticipated to be made in September-October 2020 and further information pertaining to meeting dates and staff reports will be circulated in advance of the subsequent meetings.

In the opinion of many Mill Run residents if this project proceeds the ambience and village atmosphere of Almonte will be negatively impacted and this should be a concern for everyone living in Almonte.

Brenda Aida