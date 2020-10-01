Almonte is a small town and I’m eager to clarify news about Mill Street Books.

We have decided that it is time to retire and put Mill Street Books business and building up for sale. I’m sure this will be a surprise to many in our community. While we are looking forward to spending more time reading and less time working, we are not closing the store now and we expect to continue working into 2021. We plan to stay open with the hope that someone else wants to live out their dream job.

We have loved every aspect of the work and enjoy every day in the shop as well as the perks of unlimited book selections, advanced reading editions, travelling to book fairs, hosting events, meeting authors and contributing to our community. Of course, the most rewarding aspect is sharing a love of books with others. The store is thriving — despite COVID and thanks to our loyal customers. We are happy to share our knowledge and enthusiasm with a future owner. Send us an email if interested and please let your friends know of this opportunity – they might thank you with a stack of books!

Meanwhile, we are fired up about the books we’ve been reading and counting down to new release dates. Historian Tim Cook has offered to sign copies of his new book this weekend. While we can’t accommodate our usual in-person meeting, you can order a copy with a personal dedication. Please contact us by October 2nd. We are open 10-3 Tuesday to Saturday and continue to offer after-hours pickups and delivery in Almonte and Carleton Place. We are also able to accommodate you with appointments at other times. We hope you and your families are staying healthy.