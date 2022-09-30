Mississippi Mills Musicworks is pleased to announce more programming for youth and kids 

Teen concert band for high school and homeschool youth.

Recommended for ages 11 and up. Instrument rentals are available through Musicare.

Cost $100 for a 9-week session from October 21 to December 16 (A new session will begin in January) The Standard of Excellence book will be provided for each instrument. Fridays 3-4 pm

Information and sign-up day October 14th, 3 pm to 4 pm. where you can meet the teacher, Roberta Archibald, who holds a BA in Music and Education as well as over 20 years of experience teaching high school band. Bring your instrument to have it checked out or arrange for a rental instrument. ($10-$15 a month depending on what instrument)

118 Richey St, left side studio at the back

For more information contact Wendy Whitaker, school director, at

613-256-7464 or email mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

Kids Rhythm and Music for ages 5-7 years old.

A fun constructive introduction to music, rhythm, singing, keyboard and more led by experienced music educator Roberta Archibald, who holds a BA in Music and Education as well as many years of teaching in the OCDSB

This is the perfect introduction to music to prepare children for more advanced instruction down the road while focused on learning through fun games and song.

10 Week session begins October 14th 4:15- 5:00pm

Cost $100, includes all materials.

Preregistration is recommended as we have a limited number of spots.

Contact Wendy Whitaker at 613-256-7464 or

email at mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

Classes held at 118 Richey St, Almonte, left side studio at the back.