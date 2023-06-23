Mississippi Mills Public Library recognized for high level of service

20 June 2023 – This month both branches of the Mississippi Mills Public Library (MMPL) underwent a successful re-accreditation audit under the guidance of a peer audit team from the Ontario Public Libraries Monitoring and Accreditation Council. Of the approximately 260 public library boards across Ontario and 45 First Nations public libraries, only 39 (13%) are currently accredited. With this audit, the Mississippi Mills Public Library will enjoy accreditation status for the next five years.

“Maintaining accreditation is important because it proves that we are offering a high level of service to our residents,” says Christine Row, CEO/Chief Librarian

To achieve accreditation auditors review 179 standards: measuring governance, access, partnerships, planning, personnel, collections, facilities and many more library aspects. The process ensures a library’s services meet the highest standards including offering accessible and inclusive spaces that are easy to navigate and allow everyone to feel more welcome. To be successful, a library needs to regularly consult with the community it serves as well as routinely coordinate with community partners to continue to improve services. Accreditation status confirms MMPL as a strong service hub.

According to the Benefits of Accreditation for Ontario Libraries author, Peggy Malcolm, who helped audit MMPL, “The guidelines for the accreditation process ensure that a local evaluation process is fair and comprehensive, giving direction to and assistance with a review of the whole spectrum of services and operations.”

“Accreditation is a team project and we reached our goal because everyone on staff played a role. I am grateful … and tired,” jokes Christine Row.

Mississippi Mills Public Library – www.missmillslibrary.com – The library’s vision: an informed, engaged, creative & connected community.