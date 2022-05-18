Chicken, Potatoes and Leeks with Pine Nut Gremolata

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food and Wine is a one-pan meal of chicken, potatoes and leeks, topped with a gremolata of parsley, pine nuts, lemon zest, garlic and salt. Make the gremolata and set aside. Place potatoes, leeks and garlic in roasting pan and drizzle with oil, salt and pepper. Add broth and place chicken on top. Roast about 40 minutes, basting halfway through.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the pine nuts do not contain preservatives. I used Imagine Organic chicken stock. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Gremolata

1 small bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems, tough stem ends removed

⅓ cup (85 ml) pine nuts, toasted

1 tablespoon (15 ml) grated lemon zest (from 1 large lemon)

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped (about 1 teaspoon/5 ml)

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) kosher salt

Chicken

1 ½ pounds (680 g) Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 medium potatoes), peeled, quartered lengthwise, and cut into ½ -inch-thick (1.25-cm) wedges

3 medium leeks, cut crosswise into ¾ -inch-thick (2-cm) pieces (about 4 cups/1 L)

1 garlic head, cloves separated and peeled (10 to 12 cloves)

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) black pepper, divided

½ cup (125 ml) chicken broth

4 pounds (1.8 kg) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and legs (about 12 pieces), trimmed

Preparation:

Gremolata

Combine parsley, pine nuts, lemon zest, and garlic on a cutting board. Sprinkle with salt, and finely chop mixture together. Transfer gremolata to a bowl and set aside.

Chicken

Preheat oven to 400°F (204°C) with rack 8 inches (20 cm) from heat. Arrange potatoes, leeks, and garlic cloves in bottom of a large broiler-safe roasting pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper. Toss to coat. Pour broth into roasting pan. Arrange chicken pieces, skin side up, on top of vegetable mixture in roasting pan. Brush chicken evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil; sprinkle evenly with remaining ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper. Roast in preheated oven on rack 8 inches (20 cm) from heat until vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F (74°C), 40 to 45 minutes, spooning pan juices over chicken after about 20 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. (Do not remove roasting pan from oven.) Broil until chicken skin is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes.

Transfer chicken pieces and vegetables to a platter. Spoon sauce from roasting pan over chicken; scatter generously with gremolata (about ¾ cup/187 ml). Serve hot alongside any remaining gremolata for sprinkling.

From Food and Wine