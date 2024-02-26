Mississippi Mills Shuffleboard Tournament, 2024

The last remaining event from the week-long winter festival that occurred in Almonte in the last decades of the last century was held on February 20, 2024 in the upstairs of the arena. The Chili Days Shuffleboard Tournament saw 40 players enjoy a day of fun and fellowship.

Each team of 2 played 4 games with playoffs to declare the winners of the Trophy offered since 1985. It was sobering to note how many names of the winning seniors on the trophy are no longer with us.

Mississippi Mills provided coffee and Timbits in the morning and Dennis Burn of Leather Works catered a wonderful lunch, served all by himself — what a man!

In the semifinal playoffs, the team of Irene Botham & Deb Slocum were defeated by Dale Moores & Marion Armstrong. The team of Harold Hogg & Ginette Gauthier were defeated by Wayne Conley & Louise Heslop. The finalists and winners of the trophy were Dale Moores & Marion Armstrong.

Marilyn Snedden, convenor, was most appreciative of those who helped by serving as referees and scorekeepers and by the way everyone filled in when needed to produce an enjoyable day.

The arena staff also helped by installing the extra shuffleboard, carpet so thanks to them.

One item noted — we should have name tags since there are so many new people this year.