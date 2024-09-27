Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to host Truth and Reconciliation vigil, September 30 

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre (MMYC) invites all members of the community to participate in a Truth and Reconciliation Candlelight Vigil on Monday, September 30 in Almonte’s Riverfront Park (320 Spring Street).

This is the second year MMYC has led this event, in partnership with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The evening will feature readings, music and opportunities for reflection on our relationships with Indigenous peoples, as well as honour the victims and survivors of the residential school system, their families and communities.

“We are honoured to be a part of this event and provide an opportunity for our youth to lift up Indigenous voices and recognize what we all can do for reconciliation,” said Joey

Graff, MMYC Project Coordinator. “Our youth have put a lot of effort into ensuring it is a meaningful evening for our Mississippi Mills community.”

The agenda:

7 p.m. – Welcome and Land Acknowledgment

7:10 p.m. – Remarks by Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry

7:20 p.m. – Performance by Indigenous musician David Finkle, joined by his wife

Laura Leonard

8 p.m. – Remarks from a representative with Mississippi Mills All My Relations

8:20 p.m. – Candlelight Vigil

Indigenous musician David Finkle, along with wife Laura Leonard, who performed at last year’s vigil, will return this year. A multi-instrumental recording artist, Finkle is from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in southern Ontario and specializes in creating organic sounds from his handmade traditional Indigenous instruments.

Following the program, the community is invited to take a candle and place it at The Seven Gifts monument in the park. This installation, created by Indigenous and non- Indigenous artists is an initiative of Mississippi Mills All My Relations and provides a sacred space for healing, reflection and learning. It was unveiled in 2023.

Please join us for this time of reflection. Seating will be provided, but please bring a chair if you wish.