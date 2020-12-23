by Susan Hanna

If you are craving some lighter fare during the holiday season, try this recipe from Dinner Uncomplicated by Claire Tansey. Make a quick sauce, bake the salmon and boil the edamame and noodles. Top the noodles with sauce, salmon, edamame, more sauce and sesame seeds.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce and check the sesame oil and ramen noodles for additives. I use

Marukan rice vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) canola oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) chopped fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup (180 ml) sliced scallions

2 tbsp (30 ml) soy sauce

1 tsp (5 ml) rice of white wine vinegar

½ tsp (2.5 ml) toasted sesame oil

1 lb (454 g) skinless salmon fillets

1/8 tsp (0.6 ml) salt

4 packages ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)

1 cup (250 ml) shelled edamame

Sesame seeds

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 F (218 C). Heat the canola oil in small pan over high. Once it's very hot, add the ginger, garlic and scallions. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then transfer to a bowl. Stir in the soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil. Reserve. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the salmon on the baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Bake for about 15 minutes or until salmon is just cooked through. Remove from the oven and let it rest, covered, for about 5 minutes. Cook the edamame in boiling salted water until tender. Remove from the water and add the ramen noodles to the boiling water. Cook until the noodles are tender. Divide the noodles and edamame among four bowls and toss each portion with a tablespoon (15 ml) of the sauce. Flake the salmon into large pieces and divide among the bowls. Drizzle with the remaining sauce and top with sesame seeds.

From Dinner Uncomplicated by Claire Tansey