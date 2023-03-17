Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Spring Gathering, 20 April 2023

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) is holding its annual Spring Gathering for the first time in three years. The public is invited to join us to hear a fascinating presentation by celebrated underwater explorer Jill Heinerth, and to learn more about MVFN activities.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 with doors opening at 5:45 pm.

Almonte Civitan Community Hall

$30/pp (non-refundable)

A selection of desserts, tea and coffee. Cash bar available.

Tickets will be on sale until April 2

Available online or purchase at Gilligallou Bird, 14 Mill St, Almonte.

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2p8n57b2