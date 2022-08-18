MMLT presents The Festival of the Wild Child



Outdoor Family-Friendly Event is Better than Ever!

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) invites you and your family to High Lonesome Nature Reserve for their annual Festival of the Wild Child on Saturday, August 27. This popular nature-themed family event is a fantastic opportunity to experience outdoor fun along the wooded trails, beaver ponds, and butterfly meadows.

To make the event safer amid the pandemic, the last two years featured special scavenger hunt editions of the Festival of the Wild Child. These hunts were such a hit that organizers have not only kept them for this year’s event, they’ve also added naturalist-led Nature Walks and brought back Nature Stations. This year’s activities include: Magical Fairies (scavenger hunt), We All Live Here (scavenger hunt), Life in the Pond (activity station), What are the Sounds of Nature? (activity station), Pollinators Path (discovery walk) and How Big Storms Create New Forest Habitats (discovery walk).

As something else new this year, we are offering Festival of the Wild Child branded t-shirts for our young participants to wear on the event day! You can purchase a shirt from our online shop or day-of, at High Lonesome.

Event admission is still FREE for children under 18 years, while adults are required to pay $10. Of course, donations are always welcome! Participants are encouraged to pre-register and you can do so at mmlt.ca/events. Visit the same webpage for up-to-date event information, including information on the rain date (August 28) if the weather doesn’t cooperate!

Please ensure that you bring water, sunscreen, appropriate footwear and some snacks to take along with you on this fun-filled day. And of course be ready to explore, learn from the in-house experts, and make memories!

High Lonesome Nature Reserve is located at 867 Carbine Road near Pakenham. It is one of MMLT’s most popular properties, boasting an incredible diversity of plants, animals and habitats that are representative of the local ecology.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a local charity dedicated to preserving wild landscapes and committed to providing events like the Festival of the Wild Child that engage the community with the wonders of nature in a wilderness-like setting.

Be a Wild Child. It’s in your Nature!