To place holds, use the online catalogue at www.missmillslibrary.com, or call or email Almonte or Pakenham Branch:

613-256-1037 – almontelib@missmillslibrary.com

613-624-5306 – pakenhamlib@missmillslibrary.com

The library is also offering, for curbside pick up, craft-in-a-bag kits for all ages – preschool, kids, teens, seniors (to come) – and some innovative online tech programs for kids. Please follow the library on Facebook and visit the website for updates.

Guidelines for pickup follow:

Your item(s) will be placed on tables in the lobby of the library in alphabetical order by your last name

Enter the library (one person in the lobby at one time) and pick up your item

Please leave promptly

Items will remain ready for pick up for one week from this notification

Please be prompt picking up your item

Access to the library is not available

Branches will be open for pick up during the following times

Almonte

Monday 10-5, Tuesday 1-7, Wednesday 10-5, Thursday 1-7, Friday 10-5, Saturday 10-2

Pakenham

Tuesday 2-7, Wednesday 10-3, Thursday 2-7, Friday 10-3, Saturday 10-2

All returns can go into the drop boxes, thank you!

And, finally FREE tech tutoring continues by PHONE during lockdown!

The Tech Tutor is working during the following days and times:

Monday, 11 AM – 4 PM

Wednesday 11AM – 4PM

Friday, 11 AM – 4 PM

Tuesday, 2 PM – 7 PM

Email the Tech Tutor (techtutor@missmillslibrary.com) with questions and to register, or register for a session by calling the library at 613-256-1037 (Almonte) or 613-624-5306 (Pakenham).