Thursday, July 17, 2025
The BillboardMulticultural Potluck on Mill Street, July 18

Multicultural Potluck on Mill Street, July 18

NEW DATE: Friday, July 18, 2025, 5–9pm

Lower Mill Street, Downtown Almonte

Rain location: Almonte Old Town Hall

The second annual Multicultural Potluck on Mill Street is ready to take over downtown Almonte this Friday, July 18! Join us to celebrate the rich diversity, unity, and flavours of our community!

Last year’s potluck brought more than 100 people together for a shared meal on Mill Street. This year promises even more family fun, including:

  • Indigenous music by Aurora Finkle
  • West African dance with the Sankofa Cultural Troupe
  • Arabian dance and sword performance by Andrea from Dharma Dharma

It’s not too late to bring a dish or volunteer! Just click the link below to sign up – or bring your dish right to the potluck on Friday, along with a list of ingredients. Hope to see you there!

https://www.inclusionmm.org/potluck

Organized by The Inclusion Project, Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month, and the Town of Mississippi Mills.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

