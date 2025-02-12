Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Municipal storm closures, February 13

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills Municipal Office...

Penne Arrabiata

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Ina Garten...

What is that … Long Beast?

Over the centuries, the scientists who name...
LivingMunicipal storm closures, February 13

Municipal storm closures, February 13

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills Municipal Office will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, February 13) due to the significant weather event.

This closure also includes the following municipal facilities:

  • Almonte Old Town Hall
  • John Levi Community Centre
  • Stewart Community Centre
  • Mississippi Mills Childcare Services

Municipal staff remain available and will be working from home. An employee directory can be found in the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website.

Waste Collection

Thursday, February 13 waste collection will now be collected Saturday, February 15. There will be no changes to collection on Friday, February 14.

Recycling Collection

Emterra will attempt to complete recycling collection for Thursday, February 13 on the regular schedule. Place recycling bins out the day of collection – by 7 a.m. Avoid placing bins out the night before they don’t get covered in snow.

Any recycling delays will be posted on the municipal website, social media channels and the Recycle Coach app.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone