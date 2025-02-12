Municipal storm closures, February 13

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills Municipal Office will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, February 13) due to the significant weather event.

This closure also includes the following municipal facilities:

Almonte Old Town Hall

John Levi Community Centre

Stewart Community Centre

Mississippi Mills Childcare Services

Municipal staff remain available and will be working from home. An employee directory can be found in the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website.

Waste Collection

Thursday, February 13 waste collection will now be collected Saturday, February 15. There will be no changes to collection on Friday, February 14.

Recycling Collection

Emterra will attempt to complete recycling collection for Thursday, February 13 on the regular schedule. Place recycling bins out the day of collection – by 7 a.m. Avoid placing bins out the night before they don’t get covered in snow.

Any recycling delays will be posted on the municipal website, social media channels and the Recycle Coach app.